- What prominent New Zealander recently published a memoir entitled ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’?
- In what occupation would you wear moccasins made of sacking cut from wool bales?
- Vestas, the world’s largest manufacturer of wind turbines, is based in what European country?
- The musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ was based on stories by what writer?
- What Spanish word means the accumulated excrement of seabirds, which can be mined and made into fertiliser?
- Cumecs is an abbreviation of what unit of measurement?
- What ill-fated explorer wrote the last words, “For God’s sake, look after our people”?
- Who or what are Antananarivo, Bangui, Lome and Abuja?
- What word can mean a beam supporting a railway track, an inactive secret agent or a ring worn in a pierced ear?
- What national leader lives in an official residence called The Lodge?
ANSWERS: 1. Sam Neill; 2. Shearing; 3. Denmark; 4. Damon Runyon; 5. Guano; 6. Cubic metres per second; 7. Captain Robert Scott; 8. African capital cities; 9. Sleeper; 10. The Australian prime minister.