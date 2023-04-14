  1. What prominent New Zealander recently published a memoir entitled ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’?
  2. In what occupation would you wear moccasins made of sacking cut from wool bales?
  3. Vestas, the world’s largest manufacturer of wind turbines, is based in what European country?
  4. The musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ was based on stories by what writer?
  5. What Spanish word means the accumulated excrement of seabirds, which can be mined and made into fertiliser?
  6. Cumecs is an abbreviation of what unit of measurement?
  7. What ill-fated explorer wrote the last words, “For God’s sake, look after our people”?
  8. Who or what are Antananarivo, Bangui, Lome and Abuja?
  9. What word can mean a beam supporting a railway track, an inactive secret agent or a ring worn in a pierced ear?
  10. What national leader lives in an official residence called The Lodge?











Please scroll down for the answers:  



























































































































ANSWERS: 1. Sam Neill; 2. Shearing; 3. Denmark; 4. Damon Runyon; 5. Guano; 6. Cubic metres per second; 7. Captain Robert Scott; 8. African capital cities; 9. Sleeper; 10. The Australian prime minister.