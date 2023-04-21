The Queenstown suburb of Arthurs Point overlooks what river? (Image: Getty)

What now-defunct country ranks second after the United States for its number of Olympic Games gold medals? What former Labour cabinet minister is president of the Māori party? What former television journalist recently became co-presenter of RNZ’s Morning Report? What is the English term for the meat product known in France as boudin noir? What derogatory term, taken from an ancient race mentioned in the Bible, means a person with no aesthetic or artistic values? The Queenstown suburb of Arthurs Point overlooks what river? Marlborough woman Jane Hunter was made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit (CNZM) in 2009 for services to what industry? What English singer recorded a 2014 album entitled X, which topped charts in 15 countries including New Zealand? What 71km walking track leads from Ship Cove to Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds? What amusement park is located at Milsons Point, on the northern side of Sydney Harbour?





ANSWERS: 1. The Soviet Union; 2. John Tamihere; 3. Ingrid Hipkiss; 4. Black pudding; 5. Philistine; 6. The Shotover; 7. Wine; 8. Ed Sheeran; 9. The Queen Charlotte Walkway; 10. Luna Park.