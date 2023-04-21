- What now-defunct country ranks second after the United States for its number of Olympic Games gold medals?
- What former Labour cabinet minister is president of the Māori party?
- What former television journalist recently became co-presenter of RNZ’s Morning Report?
- What is the English term for the meat product known in France as boudin noir?
- What derogatory term, taken from an ancient race mentioned in the Bible, means a person with no aesthetic or artistic values?
- The Queenstown suburb of Arthurs Point overlooks what river?
- Marlborough woman Jane Hunter was made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit (CNZM) in 2009 for services to what industry?
- What English singer recorded a 2014 album entitled X, which topped charts in 15 countries including New Zealand?
- What 71km walking track leads from Ship Cove to Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds?
- What amusement park is located at Milsons Point, on the northern side of Sydney Harbour?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Soviet Union; 2. John Tamihere; 3. Ingrid Hipkiss; 4. Black pudding; 5. Philistine; 6. The Shotover; 7. Wine; 8. Ed Sheeran; 9. The Queen Charlotte Walkway; 10. Luna Park.