- What epic novel (and its movie adaptation) ends with the last line, “After all, tomorrow is another day”?
- What area code would you dial if you were phoning Coromandel?
- What famous sisters grew up on a dairy farm near the Waikato town of Huntly?
- Who lives in Lambeth Palace?
- What is the full name of the New Zealand organisation with the initials CTU?
- What word can precede bank, feud or sport?
- Where is Arnhem Land: Australia, Canada or Antarctica?
- What first name is shared by Elton John’s long-term songwriting partner, a former presidential contender from Vermont and a controversial British motor racing administrator?
- In which year was the legal purchasing age for alcohol lowered to 18: 1990, 1999 or 2005?
- What word can mean to damage skin or criticise someone harshly?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Gone with the Wind; 2. 07; 3. The Topp Twins; 4. The Archbishop of Canterbury; 5. The Council of Trade Unions; 6. Blood; 7. Australia; 8. Bernie (Taupin, Sanders and Ecclestone); 9. 1999; 10. Excoriate.