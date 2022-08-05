  1. What epic novel (and its movie adaptation) ends with the last line, “After all, tomorrow is another day”?
  2. What area code would you dial if you were phoning Coromandel?
  3. What famous sisters grew up on a dairy farm near the Waikato town of Huntly?
  4. Who lives in Lambeth Palace?
  5. What is the full name of the New Zealand organisation with the initials CTU?
  6. What word can precede bank, feud or sport?
  7. Where is Arnhem Land: Australia, Canada or Antarctica?
  8. What first name is shared by Elton John’s long-term songwriting partner, a former presidential contender from Vermont and a controversial British motor racing administrator?
  9. In which year was the legal purchasing age for alcohol lowered to 18: 1990, 1999 or 2005?
  10. What word can mean to damage skin or criticise someone harshly?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Gone with the Wind; 2. 07; 3. The Topp Twins; 4. The Archbishop of Canterbury; 5. The Council of Trade Unions; 6. Blood; 7. Australia; 8. Bernie (Taupin, Sanders and Ecclestone); 9. 1999; 10. Excoriate.