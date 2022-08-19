- What name was shared by a character in a 1977 Kenny Rogers hit song, a guitar played by bluesman BB King and the star of the long-running TV sitcom I Love Lucy?
- Would you eat, wear or cultivate a knickerbocker glory?
- On what horse did Mark Todd win gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games?
- In English cuisine, what vegetable is traditionally served with tripe?
- Lake Mangamahoe was formed to provide water and power to what provincial city?
- “There was movement at the station” is the first line of what famous poem?
- Where would you encounter the rhythm known as iambic pentameter – in dance, poetry or jazz?
- What is the full name of the United Nations declaration known as UNDRIP?
- Optimus Prime is a character in which entertainment franchise: Batman, Transformers or The Hunger Games?
- What five-letter slang term describes a rough or unsophisticated Australian male?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Lucille; 2. Eat it; 3. Charisma; 4. Onions; 5. New Plymouth; 6. The Man from Snowy River; 7. Poetry; 8. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; 9. Transformers; 10. Ocker.