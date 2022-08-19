  1. What name was shared by a character in a 1977 Kenny Rogers hit song, a guitar played by bluesman BB King and the star of the long-running TV sitcom I Love Lucy?
  2. Would you eat, wear or cultivate a knickerbocker glory?
  3. On what horse did Mark Todd win gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games?
  4. In English cuisine, what vegetable is traditionally served with tripe?
  5. Lake Mangamahoe was formed to provide water and power to what provincial city?
  6. “There was movement at the station” is the first line of what famous poem?
  7. Where would you encounter the rhythm known as iambic pentameter – in dance, poetry or jazz?
  8. What is the full name of the United Nations declaration known as UNDRIP?
  9. Optimus Prime is a character in which entertainment franchise: Batman, Transformers or The Hunger Games?
  10. What five-letter slang term describes a rough or unsophisticated Australian male?

 












Please scroll down for the answers:




























































































































ANSWERS: 1. Lucille; 2. Eat it; 3. Charisma; 4. Onions; 5. New Plymouth; 6. The Man from Snowy River; 7. Poetry; 8. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; 9. Transformers; 10. Ocker.