  1. Which song topped the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 greatest movie songs of the 20th Century: The Sound of Music, Over the Rainbow or White Christmas?
  2. In Greek mythology, what was precariously suspended by a single horse hair?
  3. By changing one letter, what South American word meaning a cloak can be altered to a commonly used Japanese one meaning a person in charge?
  4. The Hunter Valley is a winemaking region in which Australian state?
  5. Tararua College is located in which town: Levin, Pahiatua or Dannevirke?
  6. In the Māori language, what letter always precedes G?
  7. What was the nationality of the composer John Philip Sousa, who wrote tunes for military bands?
  8. Who was the most recent Labour party prime minister of Britain?
  9. In which New Zealand region would you find the closest point to Australia: Northland, Nelson or Fiordland?
  10. Which popular Indonesian dish has a name that translates as fried rice?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:


















































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Over the Rainbow; 2. The Sword of Damocles; 3. Poncho/honcho; 4. New South Wales; 5. Pahiatua; 6. N; 7. American; 8. Gordon Brown; 9. Fiordland; 10. Nasi goreng.