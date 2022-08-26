- Which song topped the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 greatest movie songs of the 20th Century: The Sound of Music, Over the Rainbow or White Christmas?
- In Greek mythology, what was precariously suspended by a single horse hair?
- By changing one letter, what South American word meaning a cloak can be altered to a commonly used Japanese one meaning a person in charge?
- The Hunter Valley is a winemaking region in which Australian state?
- Tararua College is located in which town: Levin, Pahiatua or Dannevirke?
- In the Māori language, what letter always precedes G?
- What was the nationality of the composer John Philip Sousa, who wrote tunes for military bands?
- Who was the most recent Labour party prime minister of Britain?
- In which New Zealand region would you find the closest point to Australia: Northland, Nelson or Fiordland?
- Which popular Indonesian dish has a name that translates as fried rice?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Over the Rainbow; 2. The Sword of Damocles; 3. Poncho/honcho; 4. New South Wales; 5. Pahiatua; 6. N; 7. American; 8. Gordon Brown; 9. Fiordland; 10. Nasi goreng.