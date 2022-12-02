- What former member of the British boy band One Direction made his film debut in the 2017 war movie Dunkirk?
- Pier 39 is a tourist attraction in which American city?
- A country that is FMD-free (such as New Zealand) has avoided what livestock disease?
- What scenic attraction is the main feature of the tourist train route between Dunedin and Middlemarch?
- Which Labour MP is a former police senior sergeant?
- The baseball player George Herman Ruth Jr was better known by what nickname?
- Acetic acid is the key ingredient in what common food product?
- Papakura Military Camp is the base for what unit of the NZ Defence Force?
- Anthracite is a high-grade type of what?
- What real-life couple played a taxi dispatcher and his girlfriend in the 1980s comedy series Taxi?
ANSWERS: 1. Harry Styles; 2. San Francisco; 3. Foot and mouth disease; 4. The Taieri Gorge; 5. Greg O’Connor; 6. Babe; 7. Vinegar; 8. The SAS; 9. Coal; 10. Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.