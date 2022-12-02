A country that is FMD-free (such as New Zealand) has avoided what livestock disease? (Image: Getty)

What former member of the British boy band One Direction made his film debut in the 2017 war movie Dunkirk? Pier 39 is a tourist attraction in which American city? A country that is FMD-free (such as New Zealand) has avoided what livestock disease? What scenic attraction is the main feature of the tourist train route between Dunedin and Middlemarch? Which Labour MP is a former police senior sergeant? The baseball player George Herman Ruth Jr was better known by what nickname? Acetic acid is the key ingredient in what common food product? Papakura Military Camp is the base for what unit of the NZ Defence Force? Anthracite is a high-grade type of what? What real-life couple played a taxi dispatcher and his girlfriend in the 1980s comedy series Taxi?

ANSWERS: 1. Harry Styles; 2. San Francisco; 3. Foot and mouth disease; 4. The Taieri Gorge; 5. Greg O’Connor; 6. Babe; 7. Vinegar; 8. The SAS; 9. Coal; 10. Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.