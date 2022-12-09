- Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga played the female leads in the 1976 and 2018 movie versions of what love story?
- Auslese and spätlese are types of what?
- Australian basketball team the Illawarra Hawks are based in which city: Geelong, Adelaide or Wollongong?
- Herald Island is part of which New Zealand city?
- Who became NZ’s youngest MP when she was elected to represent the seat of Raglan as a 23-year-old in 1975?
- Which Asian island state previously had a Portuguese name meaning “beautiful”?
- What style of architecture was popular during the 12th to 16th centuries and is mainly associated with cathedrals?
- What No 1 hit song came from the 2013 movie Despicable Me 2?
- Priests and brothers from the Catholic Society of Mary are more commonly known as what?
- Tallahassee is the capital city of which US state?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. A Star is Born; 2. Wine; 3. Wollongong; 4. Auckland; 5. Marilyn Waring; 6. Taiwan (formerly Formosa); 7. Gothic; 8. Happy, by Pharrell Williams; 9. Marists; 10. Florida.