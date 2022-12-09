Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga (pictured) played the female leads in the 1976 and 2018 movie versions of what love story? (Image: Getty)

Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga played the female leads in the 1976 and 2018 movie versions of what love story? Auslese and spätlese are types of what? Australian basketball team the Illawarra Hawks are based in which city: Geelong, Adelaide or Wollongong? Herald Island is part of which New Zealand city? Who became NZ’s youngest MP when she was elected to represent the seat of Raglan as a 23-year-old in 1975? Which Asian island state previously had a Portuguese name meaning “beautiful”? What style of architecture was popular during the 12th to 16th centuries and is mainly associated with cathedrals? What No 1 hit song came from the 2013 movie Despicable Me 2? Priests and brothers from the Catholic Society of Mary are more commonly known as what? Tallahassee is the capital city of which US state?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. A Star is Born; 2. Wine; 3. Wollongong; 4. Auckland; 5. Marilyn Waring; 6. Taiwan (formerly Formosa); 7. Gothic; 8. Happy, by Pharrell Williams; 9. Marists; 10. Florida.