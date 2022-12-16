- The children’s song Bananas in Pyjamas was originally written for what TV show?
- In what city would you find suburbs named Crows Nest, Rooty Hill, La Perouse and Badgerys Creek?
- The Malabar Coast is part of which country: India, Malaysia or Mozambique?
- What word can follow bus, compulsory and full?
- What was the subject of the song Afternoon Delight, a 1976 hit for the Starland Vocal Band?
- The daguerreotype was an early form of what?
- What movie theme song won an Academy Award for British singer Adele in 2012?
- Cerulean, Arctic and Prussian are shades of what colour?
- What main street runs for 2.5 kilometres in a north-easterly direction from Dunedin’s Octagon?
- What were the first names of the FBI agents Mulder and Scully in the TV series The X-Files?
ANSWERS: 1. Play School; 2. Sydney; 3. India; 4. Stop; 5. Sex; 6. Photograph; 7. Skyfall; 8. Blue; 9. George Street; 10. Fox (Mulder) and Dana (Scully).