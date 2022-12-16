What were the first names of the FBI agents Mulder and Scully in the TV series The X-Files? (Image: Getty)

The children’s song Bananas in Pyjamas was originally written for what TV show? In what city would you find suburbs named Crows Nest, Rooty Hill, La Perouse and Badgerys Creek? The Malabar Coast is part of which country: India, Malaysia or Mozambique? What word can follow bus, compulsory and full? What was the subject of the song Afternoon Delight, a 1976 hit for the Starland Vocal Band? The daguerreotype was an early form of what? What movie theme song won an Academy Award for British singer Adele in 2012? Cerulean, Arctic and Prussian are shades of what colour? What main street runs for 2.5 kilometres in a north-easterly direction from Dunedin’s Octagon? What were the first names of the FBI agents Mulder and Scully in the TV series The X-Files?





ANSWERS: 1. Play School; 2. Sydney; 3. India; 4. Stop; 5. Sex; 6. Photograph; 7. Skyfall; 8. Blue; 9. George Street; 10. Fox (Mulder) and Dana (Scully).