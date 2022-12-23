Complete the title of a popular Christmas song by Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is … (Image: Getty)

In the Christmas song The Little Drummer Boy, what animals kept time? What was the name of the title character played by Jim Carrey in a 2000 film based on a Dr Seuss Christmas story? What name is commonly given to the flowering plant Lilium regale? What aspiring British pop musician was given a second-hand drum kit for Christmas in 1957? What country did the Soviet Union invade on Christmas Day, 1979? Complete the title of a popular Christmas song by Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is … Which Charles Dickens character has been played on screen by Albert Finney, George C Scott, Michael Caine and Patrick Stewart? Where does the line “Son of God, love’s pure light” come from? Which classic Christmas film included the line: “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends”? What popular Christmas song includes the line “Prospero año y Felicidad”?

ANSWERS: 1. The ox and lamb; 2. The Grinch; 3. Christmas lily; 4. Ringo Starr; 5. Afghanistan; 6. You; 7. Ebenezer Scrooge; 8. Silent Night; 9. It’s a Wonderful Life; 10. Feliz Navidad.