- In the Christmas song The Little Drummer Boy, what animals kept time?
- What was the name of the title character played by Jim Carrey in a 2000 film based on a Dr Seuss Christmas story?
- What name is commonly given to the flowering plant Lilium regale?
- What aspiring British pop musician was given a second-hand drum kit for Christmas in 1957?
- What country did the Soviet Union invade on Christmas Day, 1979?
- Complete the title of a popular Christmas song by Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is …
- Which Charles Dickens character has been played on screen by Albert Finney, George C Scott, Michael Caine and Patrick Stewart?
- Where does the line “Son of God, love’s pure light” come from?
- Which classic Christmas film included the line: “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends”?
- What popular Christmas song includes the line “Prospero año y Felicidad”?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The ox and lamb; 2. The Grinch; 3. Christmas lily; 4. Ringo Starr; 5. Afghanistan; 6. You; 7. Ebenezer Scrooge; 8. Silent Night; 9. It’s a Wonderful Life; 10. Feliz Navidad.