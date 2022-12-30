- The French call it La Manche (the sleeve). What is its name in English?
- In the 2001 remake of the heist movie Ocean’s 11, who played the role taken by Frank Sinatra in the original 1960 version?
- What is the predominant religion in countries ruled by sultans?
- What high-profile international businessman has children named Prudence, Lachlan, Elizabeth and James?
- In which New Zealand region would you find Carters Beach?
- In photography, what do the letters SLR stand for?
- In which NZ region would you attend the Bridge Pa Triangle Wine Festival?
- Complete the traditional term for a contented married couple: Darby and …
- By adding one letter, what word meaning a stringed musical instrument can be changed to one meaning a device for slicing vegetables?
- What country is the setting for the folk song Four Strong Winds?
ANSWERS: 1. The English Channel; 2. George Clooney; 3. Islam; 4. Rupert Murdoch; 5. The West Coast; 6. Single lens reflex (a type of camera); 7. Hawke’s Bay; 8. Joan; 9. Mandolin/mandolin; 10. Canada.