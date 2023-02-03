- What Labour MP served as Speaker – the first Māori to do so – under a National government in the 1990s?
- The actor Bela Lugosi was famous for playing which fictional character?
- Peter Beck is the founder and CEO of what high-profile New Zealand company?
- What has been described as “the first rough draft of history”?
- New Zealand band the Zimmermans perform the music of what singer and songwriter?
- Deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni represents what electorate?
- What accidental cause of death was so common in the early 20th century that it was called “the New Zealand death”?
- Huw, Megan and Rhys are common names in what country?
- In 1951, 10 sailors died during a yacht race between which New Zealand ports?
- What country has a national sports team called the Diamonds?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Sir Peter Tapsell; 2. Dracula; 3. Rocket Lab; 4. Journalism; 5. Bob Dylan; 6. Kelston; 7. Drowning; 8. Wales; 9. Wellington and Lyttelton; 10. Australia.