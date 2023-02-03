What Labour MP served as Speaker – the first Māori to do so – under a National government in the 1990s? The actor Bela Lugosi was famous for playing which fictional character? Peter Beck is the founder and CEO of what high-profile New Zealand company? What has been described as “the first rough draft of history”? New Zealand band the Zimmermans perform the music of what singer and songwriter? Deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni represents what electorate? What accidental cause of death was so common in the early 20th century that it was called “the New Zealand death”? Huw, Megan and Rhys are common names in what country? In 1951, 10 sailors died during a yacht race between which New Zealand ports? What country has a national sports team called the Diamonds?

ANSWERS: 1. Sir Peter Tapsell; 2. Dracula; 3. Rocket Lab; 4. Journalism; 5. Bob Dylan; 6. Kelston; 7. Drowning; 8. Wales; 9. Wellington and Lyttelton; 10. Australia.