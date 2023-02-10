  1. What New Zealand fast-food chain was launched in Auckland in 1977, later acquired by McDonald’s and eventually phased out in 2020?
  2. Who or what is Cairo Knife Fight: a fashion label, a TV series or a band?
  3. What is the meaning of the word toothsome: friendly, tasty or menacing?
  4. In the epic 2015 survival film The Revenant, who played the title character?
  5. What traditional NZ and Australian sponge-based cake was named after an early governor of Queensland?
  6. In what city would you find the Rod Laver Arena?
  7. Where is the large sandbank known as the Dogger Bank: the North Sea, the North Atlantic or the Baltic Sea?
  8. In Britain, it’s called a P45 and in the US it’s known as a pink slip. What is it?
  9. What veteran NZ pop musician was made a knight in 2021?
  10. What culinary delicacy is associated with the English town of Whitstable?

 

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Georgie Pie; 2. A band; 3. Tasty; 4. Leonardo DiCaprio; 5. The lamington (named after Lord Lamington); 6. Melbourne; 7. The North Sea; 8. A notice of dismissal; 9. Dave Dobbyn; 10. Oysters.