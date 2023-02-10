In Britain, it’s called a P45 and in the US it’s known as a pink slip. What is it? (Image: Getty)

What New Zealand fast-food chain was launched in Auckland in 1977, later acquired by McDonald’s and eventually phased out in 2020? Who or what is Cairo Knife Fight: a fashion label, a TV series or a band? What is the meaning of the word toothsome: friendly, tasty or menacing? In the epic 2015 survival film The Revenant, who played the title character? What traditional NZ and Australian sponge-based cake was named after an early governor of Queensland? In what city would you find the Rod Laver Arena? Where is the large sandbank known as the Dogger Bank: the North Sea, the North Atlantic or the Baltic Sea? In Britain, it’s called a P45 and in the US it’s known as a pink slip. What is it? What veteran NZ pop musician was made a knight in 2021? What culinary delicacy is associated with the English town of Whitstable?

ANSWERS: 1. Georgie Pie; 2. A band; 3. Tasty; 4. Leonardo DiCaprio; 5. The lamington (named after Lord Lamington); 6. Melbourne; 7. The North Sea; 8. A notice of dismissal; 9. Dave Dobbyn; 10. Oysters.