- What Tom Jones hit have rugby fans been banned from singing at Welsh stadiums because it refers to a murder?
- Where on the body would you wear a cummerbund?
- What was the make of the car that featured in a famous chase sequence in the 1968 film Bullitt and sold at auction in 2020 for $US3.4 million?
- Which town has the biggest population: Gore, Hawera or Levin?
- What first name is shared by a documentary maker named Moore, an actor named Gambon and a former basketball star named Jordan?
- What is the term for someone who is not Jewish?
- Name the decade in which the Chateau Tongariro Hotel was opened, Katherine Mansfield died and New Zealander Arthur Porritt won a bronze medal in the “Chariots of Fire” race at the Olympic Games.
- Who played the leader of a plot against Adolf Hitler in the 2008 film Valkyrie?
- What poisonous garden weed is known by an Italian name that translates as “beautiful lady”?
- Who wrote the novels Witness for the Prosecution, 4.50 from Paddington and Evil Under the Sun?
ANSWERS: 1. Delilah; 2. Around the waist; 3. A Ford Mustang; 4. Levin; 5. Michael; 6. Gentile; 7. The 1920s; 8. Tom Cruise; 9. Belladonna (aka deadly nightshade); 10. Agatha Christie.