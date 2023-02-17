What Tom Jones hit have rugby fans been banned from singing at Welsh stadiums because it refers to a murder? (Image: Getty)

What Tom Jones hit have rugby fans been banned from singing at Welsh stadiums because it refers to a murder? Where on the body would you wear a cummerbund? What was the make of the car that featured in a famous chase sequence in the 1968 film Bullitt and sold at auction in 2020 for $US3.4 million? Which town has the biggest population: Gore, Hawera or Levin? What first name is shared by a documentary maker named Moore, an actor named Gambon and a former basketball star named Jordan? What is the term for someone who is not Jewish? Name the decade in which the Chateau Tongariro Hotel was opened, Katherine Mansfield died and New Zealander Arthur Porritt won a bronze medal in the “Chariots of Fire” race at the Olympic Games. Who played the leader of a plot against Adolf Hitler in the 2008 film Valkyrie? What poisonous garden weed is known by an Italian name that translates as “beautiful lady”? Who wrote the novels Witness for the Prosecution, 4.50 from Paddington and Evil Under the Sun?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Delilah; 2. Around the waist; 3. A Ford Mustang; 4. Levin; 5. Michael; 6. Gentile; 7. The 1920s; 8. Tom Cruise; 9. Belladonna (aka deadly nightshade); 10. Agatha Christie.