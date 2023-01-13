Who wrote the novel on which the musical Les Miserables was based? (Image: Getty)

When asked what she wore to bed, which actress reputedly replied “Chanel No 5”: Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor or Marlene Dietrich? Who’s older, Joe Biden or Donald Trump? What is the term for a loosely woven cloth made from hessian or jute and found in the walls of older New Zealand houses? The Maccabiah Games is an international multi-sport event for athletes of what ethnicity? Which country has a currency called the rial: Malaysia, Iran or Turkey? NZ journalist Gyles Beckford specialises in reporting on what subject? Who wrote the novel on which the musical Les Miserables was based? What word meaning a soft, wet mass can also be used as a command to a team of sled dogs? Who or what is the Flying Scotsman? Which NZ provincial city hosts a Boxing Day motorbike race on the celebrated Cemetery Circuit?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Marilyn Monroe; 2. Joe Biden; 3. Scrim; 4. Jewish; 5. Iran; 6. Business and finance; 7. Victor Hugo; 8. Mush; 9. A train; 10. Whanganui.