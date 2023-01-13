- When asked what she wore to bed, which actress reputedly replied “Chanel No 5”: Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor or Marlene Dietrich?
- Who’s older, Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
- What is the term for a loosely woven cloth made from hessian or jute and found in the walls of older New Zealand houses?
- The Maccabiah Games is an international multi-sport event for athletes of what ethnicity?
- Which country has a currency called the rial: Malaysia, Iran or Turkey?
- NZ journalist Gyles Beckford specialises in reporting on what subject?
- Who wrote the novel on which the musical Les Miserables was based?
- What word meaning a soft, wet mass can also be used as a command to a team of sled dogs?
- Who or what is the Flying Scotsman?
- Which NZ provincial city hosts a Boxing Day motorbike race on the celebrated Cemetery Circuit?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Marilyn Monroe; 2. Joe Biden; 3. Scrim; 4. Jewish; 5. Iran; 6. Business and finance; 7. Victor Hugo; 8. Mush; 9. A train; 10. Whanganui.