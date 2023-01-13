  1. When asked what she wore to bed, which actress reputedly replied “Chanel No 5”: Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor or Marlene Dietrich?
  2. Who’s older, Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
  3. What is the term for a loosely woven cloth made from hessian or jute and found in the walls of older New Zealand houses?
  4. The Maccabiah Games is an international multi-sport event for athletes of what ethnicity?
  5. Which country has a currency called the rial: Malaysia, Iran or Turkey?
  6. NZ journalist Gyles Beckford specialises in reporting on what subject?
  7. Who wrote the novel on which the musical Les Miserables was based?
  8. What word meaning a soft, wet mass can also be used as a command to a team of sled dogs?
  9. Who or what is the Flying Scotsman?
  10. Which NZ provincial city hosts a Boxing Day motorbike race on the celebrated Cemetery Circuit?


The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office. 

Please scroll down for the answers: 

ANSWERS: 1. Marilyn Monroe; 2. Joe Biden; 3. Scrim; 4. Jewish; 5. Iran; 6. Business and finance; 7. Victor Hugo; 8. Mush; 9. A train; 10. Whanganui.