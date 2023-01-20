Complete the title of a 1998 film made by the Coen brothers: The Big … (Image: Getty)

What fictional character shared a cup of tea with Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee? Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world’s largest maker of what? What is the term for a young eel? Cooks Gardens, the sports ground where Peter Snell broke the world mile record in 1962, is in what city? Gaspy is an app that enables users to check what? Complete the title of a 1998 film made by the Coen brothers: The Big … Where did the Warehouse open its first store: North Shore, Manukau or Hamilton? According to the Bible, on what lake did Jesus Christ walk on the water? Santa Fe is the capital of which American state? What New Zealand First MP was the minister of defence in the 2017-2020 government led by Jacinda Ardern?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Paddington Bear; 2. Beer; 3. Elver; 4. Whanganui; 5. Fuel prices; 6. Lebowski; 7. North Shore; 8. The Sea of Galilee; 9. New Mexico; 10. Ron Mark.