- What fictional character shared a cup of tea with Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee?
- Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world’s largest maker of what?
- What is the term for a young eel?
- Cooks Gardens, the sports ground where Peter Snell broke the world mile record in 1962, is in what city?
- Gaspy is an app that enables users to check what?
- Complete the title of a 1998 film made by the Coen brothers: The Big …
- Where did the Warehouse open its first store: North Shore, Manukau or Hamilton?
- According to the Bible, on what lake did Jesus Christ walk on the water?
- Santa Fe is the capital of which American state?
- What New Zealand First MP was the minister of defence in the 2017-2020 government led by Jacinda Ardern?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Paddington Bear; 2. Beer; 3. Elver; 4. Whanganui; 5. Fuel prices; 6. Lebowski; 7. North Shore; 8. The Sea of Galilee; 9. New Mexico; 10. Ron Mark.