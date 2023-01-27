The Sherlock Holmes story The Hound of the Baskervilles was set in which English county: Norfolk, Yorkshire or Devon? (Image: Getty)

What French phrase describes a situation in which three people share a sexual relationship? The Californian city of Salinas was the hometown of what novelist? What first name was shared by a nanny in a popular children’s story, a biblical follower of Jesus Christ and the lead actress in a ground-breaking 1970s TV sitcom that bore her name? The Indian state of Goa was ruled for 451 years by which European country? The Sherlock Holmes story The Hound of the Baskervilles was set in which English county: Norfolk, Yorkshire or Devon? What is the minimum hourly pay rate in New Zealand: $18.80, $21.20 or $23? Which was the most popular baby boy’s name in NZ last year: George, Oliver or Jack? What is the more common term for the infection called sepsis? What 1984 album by U2 took its name from a cactus-like tree that grows in the American desert? What annual prize for journalism, literature and music takes its name from a Hungarian-born US newspaper publisher?





ANSWERS: 1. Menage a trois; 2. John Steinbeck; 3. Mary (Poppins, Magdalene and Tyler Moore); 4. Portugal; 5. Devon; 6. $21.20; 7. Oliver; 8. Blood poisoning; 9. The Joshua Tree; 10. The Pulitzer Prize.