- What French phrase describes a situation in which three people share a sexual relationship?
- The Californian city of Salinas was the hometown of what novelist?
- What first name was shared by a nanny in a popular children’s story, a biblical follower of Jesus Christ and the lead actress in a ground-breaking 1970s TV sitcom that bore her name?
- The Indian state of Goa was ruled for 451 years by which European country?
- The Sherlock Holmes story The Hound of the Baskervilles was set in which English county: Norfolk, Yorkshire or Devon?
- What is the minimum hourly pay rate in New Zealand: $18.80, $21.20 or $23?
- Which was the most popular baby boy’s name in NZ last year: George, Oliver or Jack?
- What is the more common term for the infection called sepsis?
- What 1984 album by U2 took its name from a cactus-like tree that grows in the American desert?
- What annual prize for journalism, literature and music takes its name from a Hungarian-born US newspaper publisher?
ANSWERS: 1. Menage a trois; 2. John Steinbeck; 3. Mary (Poppins, Magdalene and Tyler Moore); 4. Portugal; 5. Devon; 6. $21.20; 7. Oliver; 8. Blood poisoning; 9. The Joshua Tree; 10. The Pulitzer Prize.