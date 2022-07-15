  1. What three-letter word means a malicious computer program that seeks out and infects vulnerable devices?
  2. What city is home to New Zealand’s only public funicular railway?
  3. Which Speaker of the House of Representatives was a former television quizmaster?
  4. What two countries occupy the Iberian Peninsula?
  5. What historical drama series, set in Regency-era London, became the most watched English-language series on Netflix?
  6. In America, what do the initials UCLA stand for?
  7. In horse racing slang, what is the term for a horse that performs well on a wet or muddy course?
  8. Is a compulsory stop sign round, triangular or octagonal?
  9. What do the cheeses Stilton, Gorgonzola, Roquefort and Kikorangi have in common?
  10. What is the name of the whaling ship in the novel Moby Dick?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Bot; 2. Wellington (it’s the Kelburn cable car); 3. Lockwood Smith; 4. Spain and Portugal; 5. Bridgerton; 6. University of California, Los Angeles; 7. Mudlark; 8. Octagonal; 9. They are blue cheeses; 10. The Pequod.