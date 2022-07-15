- What three-letter word means a malicious computer program that seeks out and infects vulnerable devices?
- What city is home to New Zealand’s only public funicular railway?
- Which Speaker of the House of Representatives was a former television quizmaster?
- What two countries occupy the Iberian Peninsula?
- What historical drama series, set in Regency-era London, became the most watched English-language series on Netflix?
- In America, what do the initials UCLA stand for?
- In horse racing slang, what is the term for a horse that performs well on a wet or muddy course?
- Is a compulsory stop sign round, triangular or octagonal?
- What do the cheeses Stilton, Gorgonzola, Roquefort and Kikorangi have in common?
- What is the name of the whaling ship in the novel Moby Dick?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Bot; 2. Wellington (it’s the Kelburn cable car); 3. Lockwood Smith; 4. Spain and Portugal; 5. Bridgerton; 6. University of California, Los Angeles; 7. Mudlark; 8. Octagonal; 9. They are blue cheeses; 10. The Pequod.