- What was the name of the African-American man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, resulting in the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement?
- According to the Bible, to whom did God reveal the 10 Commandments?
- What is meant by the Italian word cassata: a dance, a fabric or a type of cake?
- Which soul music legend sang with George Michael on the 1987 hit I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)?
- Anita McLaren, nee Punt, represented New Zealand 264 times in what sport?
- What was the occupation of the character played by Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day: greenkeeper, weatherman or parking attendant?
- A lychgate is a traditional structure at the entrance to what type of place?
- Kieran McAnulty, recently made a minister outside Cabinet, represents what electorate?
- What birds feature in the animated children’s movie Happy Feet?
- What two-word French term translates as “blank paper” and means complete freedom to act as one wishes?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. George Floyd; 2. Moses; 3. A type of cake; 4. Aretha Franklin; 5. Hockey; 6. Weatherman; 7. A churchyard or cemetery; 8. Wairarapa; 9. Penguins; 10. Carte blanche.