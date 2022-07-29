  1. What was the name of the African-American man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, resulting in the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement?
  2. According to the Bible, to whom did God reveal the 10 Commandments?
  3. What is meant by the Italian word cassata: a dance, a fabric or a type of cake?
  4. Which soul music legend sang with George Michael on the 1987 hit I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)?
  5. Anita McLaren, nee Punt, represented New Zealand 264 times in what sport?
  6. What was the occupation of the character played by Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day: greenkeeper, weatherman or parking attendant?
  7. A lychgate is a traditional structure at the entrance to what type of place?
  8. Kieran McAnulty, recently made a minister outside Cabinet, represents what electorate?
  9. What birds feature in the animated children’s movie Happy Feet?
  10. What two-word French term translates as “blank paper” and means complete freedom to act as one wishes?

 















ANSWERS: 1. George Floyd; 2. Moses; 3. A type of cake; 4. Aretha Franklin; 5. Hockey; 6. Weatherman; 7. A churchyard or cemetery; 8. Wairarapa; 9. Penguins; 10. Carte blanche.