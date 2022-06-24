- Which Māori chief composed the haka known as Ka Mate?
- What is the English name (though of Greek origin) for the star cluster known to Māori as Matariki?
- Which provincial city has the Māori name Ahuriri?
- According to Māori legend, what type of sea creature did Kupe pursue all the way from his Hawaiki homeland to New Zealand?
- Who was NZ’s first Māori governor-general?
- NZ has a shorter human history than any other country – true or false?
- What is the English name of the plant known to Māori as harakeke?
- Which two mammals arrived in NZ with the first Māori?
- Where in NZ is the best-known trace of early Māori settlement: the Bay of Islands, the Bay of Plenty or Marlborough?
- What is the dominant iwi in the central North Island?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Te Rauparaha; 2. Pleiades; 3. Napier; 4. A giant octopus; 5. Sir Paul Reeves; 6. True; 7. Flax; 8. The Maori dog (kuri) and the kiore rat; 9. Marlborough; 10. Ngati Tuwharetoa.