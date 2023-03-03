- What broadcaster did then prime minister Helen Clark call a sanctimonious little creep in 2002?
- What colour does the Welsh rugby team wear?
- What generic term describes the music of British bands Pink Floyd, Genesis and Yes?
- Rehette Stoltz is the mayor of what New Zealand city?
- Which director tops the highest-grossing films list: Steven Spielberg, Sir Peter Jackson or James Cameron?
- Where would you see a contour line?
- What term is used to describe a judicial decision that has been deferred to a later date?
- In the stories of Beatrix Potter, what type of creature is Mrs Tiggy-Winkle?
- The Volga River flows into which sea: the Black, the Caspian or the Baltic?
- Where in England is the upland area known as the Dales?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. John Campbell; 2. Red; 3. Progressive (or prog) rock; 4. Gisborne; 5. Steven Spielberg; 6. On a map; 7. Reserved; 8. A hedgehog; 9. The Caspian Sea; 10. Yorkshire.