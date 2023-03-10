- What was the occupation of the characters Alfred Pennyworth in the Batman movies, Mr Carson in Downton Abbey and Lurch in The Addams Family?
- In what country would you drive on the Monaro Highway?
- Who did Forbes magazine rank as the world’s wealthiest man from 1997 to 2007 and again from 2014 to 2017?
- On a champagne label, what does the word brut mean?
- What busy Auckland road takes its name from a route that connects Pakistan with Afghanistan?
- Who was the vice president of the US under President Barack Obama?
- The term nicad, meaning a type of battery, was formed by combining the names of what two chemical elements?
- What northern England county is divided into North, South and West?
- What member of the Black Ferns rugby team was named after the main female character in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice?
- What word can precede button, stations or merchant?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Butler; 2. Australia; 3. Bill Gates; 4. Dry; 5. Khyber Pass Rd; 6. Joe Biden; 7. Nickel and cadmium; 8. Yorkshire; 9. Portia Woodman; 10. Panic.