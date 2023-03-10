Who was the vice president of the US under President Barack Obama? (Image: Getty)

What was the occupation of the characters Alfred Pennyworth in the Batman movies, Mr Carson in Downton Abbey and Lurch in The Addams Family? In what country would you drive on the Monaro Highway? Who did Forbes magazine rank as the world’s wealthiest man from 1997 to 2007 and again from 2014 to 2017? On a champagne label, what does the word brut mean? What busy Auckland road takes its name from a route that connects Pakistan with Afghanistan? Who was the vice president of the US under President Barack Obama? The term nicad, meaning a type of battery, was formed by combining the names of what two chemical elements? What northern England county is divided into North, South and West? What member of the Black Ferns rugby team was named after the main female character in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice? What word can precede button, stations or merchant?





ANSWERS: 1. Butler; 2. Australia; 3. Bill Gates; 4. Dry; 5. Khyber Pass Rd; 6. Joe Biden; 7. Nickel and cadmium; 8. Yorkshire; 9. Portia Woodman; 10. Panic.