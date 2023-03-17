What award-winning 2022 film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson is set on a fictional island off the Irish coast? Which country has the bigger population – Ireland or New Zealand? What 1988 hit song by the Irish singer Enya took its title from a South American river? What is the main ingredient of the traditional Irish dish colcannon? What New Zealander coached the Irish rugby team from 2013 to 2019, taking them to No 1 in the world rankings? What river flows through the centre of Dublin? What Irish-born NZ prime minister was in office from 1912 to 1925 and had the nickname Farmer Bill? According to legend, what animals did St Patrick banish from Ireland? What popular Irish-born TV chat show host has his own NZ wine brand? Irish singer Sinead O’Connor caused a furore on American television in 1992 by tearing up a photo of what famous person?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.





































Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The Banshees of Inisherin; 2. New Zealand (but only just); 3. Orinoco Flow (Sail Away); 4. Potatoes; 5. Joe Schmidt; 6. The Liffey; 7. William Massey; 8. Snakes; 9. Graham Norton; 10. The Pope.