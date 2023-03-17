- What award-winning 2022 film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson is set on a fictional island off the Irish coast?
- Which country has the bigger population – Ireland or New Zealand?
- What 1988 hit song by the Irish singer Enya took its title from a South American river?
- What is the main ingredient of the traditional Irish dish colcannon?
- What New Zealander coached the Irish rugby team from 2013 to 2019, taking them to No 1 in the world rankings?
- What river flows through the centre of Dublin?
- What Irish-born NZ prime minister was in office from 1912 to 1925 and had the nickname Farmer Bill?
- According to legend, what animals did St Patrick banish from Ireland?
- What popular Irish-born TV chat show host has his own NZ wine brand?
- Irish singer Sinead O’Connor caused a furore on American television in 1992 by tearing up a photo of what famous person?
ANSWERS: 1. The Banshees of Inisherin; 2. New Zealand (but only just); 3. Orinoco Flow (Sail Away); 4. Potatoes; 5. Joe Schmidt; 6. The Liffey; 7. William Massey; 8. Snakes; 9. Graham Norton; 10. The Pope.