- In which decade did the production of Coca-Cola begin in New Zealand: the 1920s, the 1940s or the 1960s?
- What are the two colours on the Greek flag?
- What NZ investment firm owns the naming rights to Dunedin’s main sports stadium?
- In which NZ region would you find the Little Wanganui River?
- In what hit film of 1980 did Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton play workers plotting revenge on an autocratic male boss?
- What English Premier League football team has the abbreviation Bou?
- Former politicians Jonathan Hunt, Russell Marshall and Lockwood Smith have all served in what position?
- Would you eat, wear or recline on a beignet?
- What first name was shared by an actress with the surname Crawford, a writer with the surname Didion and a comedienne with the surname Rivers?
- Which North Island city was built around a 7-hectare central square?
ANSWERS: 1. The 1960s; 2. Blue and white; 3. Forsyth Barr; 4.The West Coast; 5. 9 to 5; 6. Bournemouth; 7. NZ High Commissioner in London; 8. Eat it; 9. Joan; 10. Palmerston North.