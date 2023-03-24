- Running Up that Hill, a song recorded in 1985 by Kate Bush, became a hit again in 2022 after featuring in what Netflix TV series?
- What brand of luxury car displays a bonnet ornament called the Spirit of Ecstasy?
- What French daily newspaper shares its name with the title character in an opera by Mozart?
- What was the nationality of the famous 19th-century jeweller Gustav Fabergé?
- Which city has the highest average sunshine hours: New Plymouth, Auckland or Christchurch?
- What title should be used when formally addressing the Governor-General?
- Is the Blue Peter a flag, a postage stamp or a butterfly?
- What was the birth country of Ans Westra, the noted New Zealand photographer who died in February?
- Lalique, Swarovski and Baccarat are famous brands of what?
- The spice paprika is most closely associated with the cuisine of what European country?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Stranger Things; 2. Rolls-Royce; 3. Le Figaro; 4. Russian; 5. New Plymouth; 6. Your Excellency; 7. A flag; 8. The Netherlands; 9. Crystal; 10. Hungary.