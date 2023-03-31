King Charles is the first British monarch to have a university degree – true or false? (Image: Getty)

King Charles is the first British monarch to have a university degree – true or false? Eeyore is a character in what children’s stories? What Olympic Games medallist once played in the same school netball team as the singer Lorde? The Kabin is a corner shop in what long-running TV series? What large bay on the South Island coast got its English name because of the milky appearance of the water? Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard are part of which American state? What town on the French Riviera has an avenue named after the New Zealand writer Katherine Mansfield, who once lived there? What word do Americans use for the boot of a car? Football coach Sir Alex Ferguson, rock singer Jimmy Barnes and comedian Billy Connolly came from what city? What type of person is referred to in Māori as tauiwi?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee.





































Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. True; 2. Winnie-the-Pooh; 3. Eliza McCartney; 4. Coronation Street; 5. Cloudy Bay; 6. Massachusetts; 7. Menton; 8. Trunk; 9. Glasgow; 10. Someone who is not Māori.