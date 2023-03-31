- King Charles is the first British monarch to have a university degree – true or false?
- Eeyore is a character in what children’s stories?
- What Olympic Games medallist once played in the same school netball team as the singer Lorde?
- The Kabin is a corner shop in what long-running TV series?
- What large bay on the South Island coast got its English name because of the milky appearance of the water?
- Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard are part of which American state?
- What town on the French Riviera has an avenue named after the New Zealand writer Katherine Mansfield, who once lived there?
- What word do Americans use for the boot of a car?
- Football coach Sir Alex Ferguson, rock singer Jimmy Barnes and comedian Billy Connolly came from what city?
- What type of person is referred to in Māori as tauiwi?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. True; 2. Winnie-the-Pooh; 3. Eliza McCartney; 4. Coronation Street; 5. Cloudy Bay; 6. Massachusetts; 7. Menton; 8. Trunk; 9. Glasgow; 10. Someone who is not Māori.