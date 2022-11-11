- What classic Greek dish consists of minced lamb or beef with eggplant and sometimes a béchamel sauce?
- What is meant by the Māori word manuhiri?
- What children’s TV series included a character named after the Scottish town of Tobermory?
- Cardinal Richelieu was a sinister character in what classic adventure story?
- How did the American couple Julius and Ethel Rosenberg make world headlines in 1953?
- In The Wizard of Oz, which of Dorothy’s companions wants a brain?
- What Latin term means that a statement or phrase has been reproduced exactly in the original words?
- What colour are the MPs’ seats in parliament: red, brown or green?
- In the plot known as a honeytrap, what is used to lure someone into a compromising situation?
- The classical musician Jacqueline du Pré played what instrument?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Moussaka; 2. Guests or visitors; 3. The Wombles; 4. The Three Musketeers; 5. They were executed for spying; 6. The scarecrow; 7. Verbatim; 8. Green; 9. Sex; 10. The cello.