What classic Greek dish consists of minced lamb or beef with eggplant and sometimes a béchamel sauce? What is meant by the Māori word manuhiri? What children’s TV series included a character named after the Scottish town of Tobermory? Cardinal Richelieu was a sinister character in what classic adventure story? How did the American couple Julius and Ethel Rosenberg make world headlines in 1953? In The Wizard of Oz, which of Dorothy’s companions wants a brain? What Latin term means that a statement or phrase has been reproduced exactly in the original words? What colour are the MPs’ seats in parliament: red, brown or green? In the plot known as a honeytrap, what is used to lure someone into a compromising situation? The classical musician Jacqueline du Pré played what instrument?

ANSWERS: 1. Moussaka; 2. Guests or visitors; 3. The Wombles; 4. The Three Musketeers; 5. They were executed for spying; 6. The scarecrow; 7. Verbatim; 8. Green; 9. Sex; 10. The cello.