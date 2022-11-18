- What 1967 made-for-TV film starred the Beatles and included the songs The Fool on the Hill and Hello, Goodbye?
- What New Zealand city is home to pioneering electric fence company the Gallagher Group?
- In a song from the musical The Music Man, how many trombones led the big parade?
- In Scrabble, how many points are the letters X and J worth?
- What instrument does the popular Dutch musician Andre Rieu play?
- On which New Zealand river would you find the Major Jones Pool, the Duchess Pool and the Red Hut Pool?
- What were the first names of singing duo the Everly Brothers?
- The annual motorsport event known as Race to the Sky took place in which New Zealand region?
- In what famous poem does a sailor kill an albatross?
- What was the surname of the title character in the children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Magical Mystery Tour; 2. Hamilton; 3. 76; 4. 8; 5. Violin; 6. The Tongariro; 7. Don and Phil; 8. Central Otago; 9. The Rime of the Ancient Mariner; 10. Bucket.