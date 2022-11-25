- What Japanese word, derived from a Chinese term for “convenience”, means a packaged meal usually eaten as lunch?
- Orrefors is a high-value brand of what?
- Who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1987 film Moonstruck?
- The American Frederick Remington became famous for what: guns, typewriters or paintings?
- Which town has the biggest population: Masterton, Greymouth or Tokoroa?
- Complete the following saying: “He who pays the piper …”
- What city in Louisiana got its French name from a red pole that once marked the boundary between tribal hunting grounds?
- In environmental politics, what are GHGs?
- Rodney Wayne is a chain of what: furniture stores, hairdressing salons or real estate agencies?
- Who wrote the children’s book Green Eggs and Ham?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Bento; 2. Glassware; 3. Cher; 4. Paintings; 5. Masterton; 6. Calls the tune; 7. Baton Rouge; 8. Greenhouse gases; 9. Hairdressing salons; 10. Dr Seuss.