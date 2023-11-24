- According to a survey by NZ Post, which brand is missed most by New Zealanders living overseas: Marmite, Whittaker’s chocolate or pineapple lumps?
- In what country did noodles originate?
- Complete the following saying: “You might as well be hanged for a sheep as for a …”
- NZ anti-monopoly campaigner Tex Edwards founded what national company?
- What word can mean either a farm horse or (with slightly negative connotations) a journalist?
- What comedy character was played on screen by Rex Harrison in 1967 and Eddie Murphy in 1998?
- What river would you cross on the road between Sanson and Bulls?
- What biblical story explained the origin of different languages?
- What sporting-related term is commonly used for the pain clinically known as lateral epicondylitis?
- What bird lays the largest egg, relative to body size, of any species in the world?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Whittaker’s; 2. China; 3. Lamb; 4. 2 Degrees; 5. Hack; 6. Doctor Dolittle; 7. The Rangitikei; 8. The Tower of Babel; 9. Tennis elbow; 10. The kiwi.