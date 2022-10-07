- The medical condition known as psoriasis affects which part of the body: the liver, the bones or the skin?
- The huon pine is native to which Australian state?
- Which mentally ill British king was played by Nigel Hawthorne (of Yes Minister fame) in a 1994 film?
- What does the P stand for in the initials of the government department MPI?
- What type of rugby kick is known in Ireland as a garryowen, after a club that made frequent use of it?
- Which current MP is a former president of the police officers’ union?
- Which Pacific island country was invaded in August 1914 by an expeditionary force from New Zealand?
- What light style of wine is associated with the French region of Provence?
- What do the lacrimal glands produce?
- What does a prestidigitator do: entertain people with magic, make long speeches or perform bike stunts?
ANSWERS: 1. The skin; 2. Tasmania; 3. George III (the film was The Madness of King George); 4. Primary; 5. The up-and-under; 6. Greg O’Connor; 7. Samoa; 8. Rosé; 9. Tears; 10. Entertain people with magic.