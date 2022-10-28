- What eastern suburb of Auckland took its name from an English settler named William Innes Taylor?
- What is a Parkvale Gourmet Brown?
- A bounty hunter named Boba Fett is a recurring character in what series of movies?
- What comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan was set in Cornwall?
- What is an apercu: a South American rodent, a pre-dinner drink or an insightful comment?
- What word can precede water, shoes and mate?
- What All Blacks coach was formerly the headmaster of Auckland’s Kelston Boys’ High School?
- What new family name was adopted in 1917 by the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha?
- The musical composition known as a pibroch is played on what instrument?
- The German town of Meissen is famed for producing what: cutlery, clocks or porcelain?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Glen Innes; 2. A mushroom; 3. Star Wars; 4. The Pirates of Penzance; 5. An insightful comment; 6. Running; 7. Graham Henry; 8. Windsor; 9. The bagpipes; 10. Porcelain.