What dramatic event was captured in a photograph taken in Wellington on this day in 1968 and subsequently published around the world? In the words of a 1972 hit song by Albert Hammond, where did it never rain? In which year was slavery abolished in the British Empire: 1807, 1835 or 1860? What are the two colours on the flag of Israel? What two-word phrase can be used to refer to either the origin of the universe or the deregulation of British financial markets in 1986? Princess Mary of Denmark was born in what country? Michelle Yeoh recently won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in what film? Dick Fosbury, who died last month, won an Olympic gold medal in what event? What 1970s TV Western featured a young character with the nickname Grasshopper? Who or what is Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai?













































ANSWERS: 1. The sinking of the Wahine; 2, In Southern California; 3. 1807; 4. Blue and white; 5. Big Bang; 6. Australia; 7. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; 8. The high jump; 9. ‘Kung Fu’; 10. A volcano.