- What dramatic event was captured in a photograph taken in Wellington on this day in 1968 and subsequently published around the world?
- In the words of a 1972 hit song by Albert Hammond, where did it never rain?
- In which year was slavery abolished in the British Empire: 1807, 1835 or 1860?
- What are the two colours on the flag of Israel?
- What two-word phrase can be used to refer to either the origin of the universe or the deregulation of British financial markets in 1986?
- Princess Mary of Denmark was born in what country?
- Michelle Yeoh recently won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in what film?
- Dick Fosbury, who died last month, won an Olympic gold medal in what event?
- What 1970s TV Western featured a young character with the nickname Grasshopper?
- Who or what is Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The sinking of the Wahine; 2, In Southern California; 3. 1807; 4. Blue and white; 5. Big Bang; 6. Australia; 7. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; 8. The high jump; 9. ‘Kung Fu’; 10. A volcano.