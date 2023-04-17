  1. The New Zealander Dame Sister Mary Leo was a famous teacher of what skill?
  2. By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning an area of freshly cut grass can be changed to one meaning a fabric sample?
  3. What 20th century national leader said “Give us the tools and we will finish the job”?
  4. Complete the title of a 1985 British movie that starred Daniel Day-Lewis in his first major role: ‘My Beautiful …’
  5. What country had a fast-food chain called MacDavid?
  6. Orinoco, Woodstock, Teapot Valley and Spring Grove are localities in which NZ region?
  7. What Scottish city is associated with marmalade?
  8. Who sang a duet with Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac on the 1981 hit ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’?
  9. What word can be preceded by balance, clean or charge?
  10. Oliver Sail, Oskar Zawada and Oskar van Hattum play for what NZ sports team?

 










Please scroll down for the answers:  








































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Singing; 2. Swath/swatch; 3. Winston Churchill; 4. Laundrette; 5. Israel; 6. Nelson; 7. Dundee; 8. Tom Petty; 9. Sheet; 10. The Wellington Phoenix.