- The New Zealander Dame Sister Mary Leo was a famous teacher of what skill?
- By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning an area of freshly cut grass can be changed to one meaning a fabric sample?
- What 20th century national leader said “Give us the tools and we will finish the job”?
- Complete the title of a 1985 British movie that starred Daniel Day-Lewis in his first major role: ‘My Beautiful …’
- What country had a fast-food chain called MacDavid?
- Orinoco, Woodstock, Teapot Valley and Spring Grove are localities in which NZ region?
- What Scottish city is associated with marmalade?
- Who sang a duet with Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac on the 1981 hit ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’?
- What word can be preceded by balance, clean or charge?
- Oliver Sail, Oskar Zawada and Oskar van Hattum play for what NZ sports team?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Singing; 2. Swath/swatch; 3. Winston Churchill; 4. Laundrette; 5. Israel; 6. Nelson; 7. Dundee; 8. Tom Petty; 9. Sheet; 10. The Wellington Phoenix.