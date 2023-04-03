- Where in New Zealand are travellers advised to follow the green line?
- What 1986 coming-of-age film was based on a Stephen King story and took its title from a 1961 hit song by Ben E King?
- The Inspector Morse TV stories were set in and around what British city?
- Does New York Times Square take its name from the building occupied by the New York Times – true or false?
- Port Harcourt is a major city in what African country?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning the stalks left after grain has been harvested can be altered to one meaning a small beer bottle?
- What 1973 hit film featured a mysterious blonde in a white Ford Thunderbird?
- What were the surnames of two men who founded a stagecoach company that grew into one of America’s biggest banks?
- In chemistry, does a low pH indicate low or high acidity?
- Are Gamble and Huff a songwriting team, an architectural partnership or an advertising agency?
ANSWERS: 1. Auckland Airport; 2. Stand by Me; 3. Oxford; 4. True; 5. Nigeria; 6. Stubble/stubbie; 7. American Graffiti; 8. Wells and Fargo; 9. High; 10. A songwriting team.