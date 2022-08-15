  1. Which food supposedly causes nightmares: cheese, onions or mushrooms?
  2. What Labour politician was ranked fifth in cabinet following the 2017 election but is now a minister outside cabinet?
  3. In the 1989 Tom Hanks movie Turner and Hooch, who or what was Hooch?
  4. What first name was shared by a Nazi war criminal with the surname Bormann, a US president with the surname Van Buren and a Charles Dickens character with the surname Chuzzlewit?
  5. What high-profile English family owns an ancestral home called Althorp?
  6. What is the English name of the popular curry dish created in the 1950s and known in India as murgh makhani?
  7. What satirical British publication created the character Lunchtime O’Booze?
  8. What word can follow water, coffee and times?
  9. What popular hot drink reputedly got its name from a 19th-century British prime minister?
  10. The Music of the Night is a song from which popular musical?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Cheese; 2. Phil Twyford; 3. A dog; 4. Martin; 5. The Spencers; 6. Butter chicken; 7. Private Eye; 8. Table; 9. Earl Grey tea; 10. The Phantom of the Opera.