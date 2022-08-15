- Which food supposedly causes nightmares: cheese, onions or mushrooms?
- What Labour politician was ranked fifth in cabinet following the 2017 election but is now a minister outside cabinet?
- In the 1989 Tom Hanks movie Turner and Hooch, who or what was Hooch?
- What first name was shared by a Nazi war criminal with the surname Bormann, a US president with the surname Van Buren and a Charles Dickens character with the surname Chuzzlewit?
- What high-profile English family owns an ancestral home called Althorp?
- What is the English name of the popular curry dish created in the 1950s and known in India as murgh makhani?
- What satirical British publication created the character Lunchtime O’Booze?
- What word can follow water, coffee and times?
- What popular hot drink reputedly got its name from a 19th-century British prime minister?
- The Music of the Night is a song from which popular musical?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Cheese; 2. Phil Twyford; 3. A dog; 4. Martin; 5. The Spencers; 6. Butter chicken; 7. Private Eye; 8. Table; 9. Earl Grey tea; 10. The Phantom of the Opera.