- What brand of personal organiser wallet became a yuppie favourite during the 1980s?
- What type of creature was the cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn?
- What Australian Outback town gave its name to one of the world’s biggest mining companies?
- Who lives at No 11 Downing Street?
- What historic New Zealand first did the Australian Freda du Faur achieve in 1910?
- What is significant about the address 660 Castle Street, Dunedin?
- Which brand of energy drink sponsors a Formula 1 racing team?
- In what hit movie of 1994 did the main character meet US presidents John F Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon?
- In what fairy tale does porridge feature?
- In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what capital city represents the letter L?
ANSWERS: 1. Filofax; 2. A rooster; 3. Broken Hill (BHP); 4. The Chancellor of the Exchequer; 5. She was the first woman to climb Aoraki/Mt Cook; 6. It was the inspiration for the name of the band Six60; 7. Red Bull; 8. Forrest Gump; 9. Goldilocks and the Three Bears; 10. Lima.