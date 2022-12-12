- In which year did New Zealand’s population pass the 5 million mark: 2012, 2016 or 2020?
- Mrs Macquarie’s Chair is a landmark in what city?
- What veteran English actor won his second Academy Award for his role as an orphanage director in the 1999 movie The Cider House Rules?
- In the initials PHEV, what does the letter P stand for?
- What was unusual about rock bands the Runaways, the Go-Go’s and Look Blue Go Purple?
- Iceberg, Dublin Bay, Blackberry Nip and Loving Memory are types of what?
- Which type of acid builds up in the body during strenuous exercise: malic acid, formic acid or lactic acid?
- The Hang Seng Index records share prices in what city?
- Which two All Black locks recently set a record for the number of test matches played together?
- What NZ police rank has the initials DS?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 2020; 2. Sydney; 3. Michael Caine; 4. Plug-in; 5. They were all female; 6. Rose; 7. Lactic acid; 8. Hong Kong; 9. Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick; 10. Detective Sergeant.