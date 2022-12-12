Belinda Carlisle is the lead singer of rock band the Go-Gos. (Image: Getty)

In which year did New Zealand’s population pass the 5 million mark: 2012, 2016 or 2020? Mrs Macquarie’s Chair is a landmark in what city? What veteran English actor won his second Academy Award for his role as an orphanage director in the 1999 movie The Cider House Rules? In the initials PHEV, what does the letter P stand for? What was unusual about rock bands the Runaways, the Go-Go’s and Look Blue Go Purple? Iceberg, Dublin Bay, Blackberry Nip and Loving Memory are types of what? Which type of acid builds up in the body during strenuous exercise: malic acid, formic acid or lactic acid? The Hang Seng Index records share prices in what city? Which two All Black locks recently set a record for the number of test matches played together? What NZ police rank has the initials DS?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. 2020; 2. Sydney; 3. Michael Caine; 4. Plug-in; 5. They were all female; 6. Rose; 7. Lactic acid; 8. Hong Kong; 9. Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick; 10. Detective Sergeant.