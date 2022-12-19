- In which decade did Tip Top introduce the Trumpet to its product range?
- Which of the following US presidents are NOT commemorated at the Mt Rushmore National Memorial: George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson or Franklin D Roosevelt?
- What popular Dutch cheese traditionally has a rind of red wax?
- At which Olympic Games did New Zealand enjoy a “golden hour” during which two gold medals were won on the track?
- An emetic is a substance that causes what?
- The 11th-century English king Canute, aka Cnut, originally came from what country?
- Paula Southgate is in her second term as mayor of what New Zealand city?
- In what popular 1987 fantasy film did English actor Cary Elwes play a farmhand named Westley?
- What famous woman wrote a best-selling 2018 memoir entitled Becoming?
- Complete a popular English saying commonly (but wrongly) attributed to Queen Victoria: “Home, James, and don’t …”
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The 1960s; 2. Franklin D Roosevelt; 3. Edam; 4. Rome, 1960; 5. Vomiting; 6. Denmark; 7. Hamilton; 8. The Princess Bride; 9. Michelle Obama; 10. Spare the horses.