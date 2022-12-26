In Australian politics, who is Daniel Andrews? (Image: Getty)

What animal has been described as a horse designed by a committee? What is the predominant religion in Croatia? Which US state is NOT considered part of the Bible Belt: Virginia, Kansas, Missouri or Oklahoma? What is the American term for a pedestrian who ignores the road rules? What high-profile woman recently became the first female chair of New Zealand Rugby? What commonly used Latin phrase translates as “after death”? What New Zealand politician wrote a 1993 memoir entitled Unfinished Business? What is the two-word motto of the Scouting movement? In the 1987 film Fatal Attraction, who played the woman who had an ill-fated affair with the character played by Michael Douglas? In Australian politics, who is Daniel Andrews?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The camel; 2. Catholicism; 3. Kansas; 4. Jaywalker; 5. Dame Patsy Reddy; 6. Post-mortem; 7. Roger Douglas; 8. Be Prepared; 9. Glenn Close; 10. Premier of Victoria.