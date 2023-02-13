- “You might very well think that; I couldn’t possibly comment” was a line in what TV series?
- Hamish Bond has represented New Zealand in which two sports?
- The Oslo Accords were aimed at securing peace in which part of the world: the Balkans, Israel and Palestine or Northern Ireland?
- In which region would you travel on the Kopu-Hikuai road?
- What French tart consists of a pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of bacon?
- Auckland’s Spencer family amassed its wealth from what commodity?
- Which songwriter and lyricist teamed up to compose the music for The Lion King?
- What international bank sponsors the World Rugby Sevens Series?
- What title was shared by a 1966 hit song by the Hollies and a 1956 movie starring Marilyn Monroe?
- What is the specific term for the deliberate killing of a monarch?
ANSWERS: 1. House of Cards; 2. Rowing and cycling; 3. Israel and Palestine; 4. Coromandel; 5. Quiche Lorraine; 6. Paper; 7. Elton John and Tim Rice; 8. The HSBC (Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation); 9. Bus Stop; 10. Regicide.