What title was shared by a 1966 hit song by the Hollies and a 1956 movie starring Marilyn Monroe?

“You might very well think that; I couldn’t possibly comment” was a line in what TV series? Hamish Bond has represented New Zealand in which two sports? The Oslo Accords were aimed at securing peace in which part of the world: the Balkans, Israel and Palestine or Northern Ireland? In which region would you travel on the Kopu-Hikuai road? What French tart consists of a pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of bacon? Auckland’s Spencer family amassed its wealth from what commodity? Which songwriter and lyricist teamed up to compose the music for The Lion King? What international bank sponsors the World Rugby Sevens Series? What title was shared by a 1966 hit song by the Hollies and a 1956 movie starring Marilyn Monroe? What is the specific term for the deliberate killing of a monarch?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. House of Cards; 2. Rowing and cycling; 3. Israel and Palestine; 4. Coromandel; 5. Quiche Lorraine; 6. Paper; 7. Elton John and Tim Rice; 8. The HSBC (Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation); 9. Bus Stop; 10. Regicide.