- Which New Zealand author wrote a novel that began with the line: “The same night our fowls were taken, Daphne Moran had her throat cut”?
- Where in NZ is the Green Parrot restaurant?
- In a 1975 hit song, who pleaded with a bar patron not to play the song listed on the jukebox as B-17?
- Truro is a city in which English county?
- Which former All Black fullback is the head coach of the Italian rugby team?
- Which country finally gave women the right to vote in 1971: Switzerland, Ireland or Greece?
- Antonio Guterres is the ninth director-general of the UN. Who was the seventh?
- What Yves St Laurent perfume took its name from the French term for the southern (or Left) bank of the river Seine in Paris?
- Which NZ author wrote the children’s story The Kuia and the Spider?
- In Cockney rhyming slang, what does Brahms and Liszt mean?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
.
.
.
ANSWERS: 1. Ronald Hugh Morrieson (the novel was The Scarecrow); 2. Wellington; 3. Olivia Newton-John; 4. Cornwall; 5. Kieran Crowley; 6. Switzerland; 7. Kofi Annan; 8. Rive Gauche; 9. Patricia Grace; 10. Drunk (pissed).