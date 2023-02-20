Antonio Guterres is the ninth director-general of the UN. Who was the seventh? (Image: Getty)

Which New Zealand author wrote a novel that began with the line: “The same night our fowls were taken, Daphne Moran had her throat cut”? Where in NZ is the Green Parrot restaurant? In a 1975 hit song, who pleaded with a bar patron not to play the song listed on the jukebox as B-17? Truro is a city in which English county? Which former All Black fullback is the head coach of the Italian rugby team? Which country finally gave women the right to vote in 1971: Switzerland, Ireland or Greece? Antonio Guterres is the ninth director-general of the UN. Who was the seventh? What Yves St Laurent perfume took its name from the French term for the southern (or Left) bank of the river Seine in Paris? Which NZ author wrote the children’s story The Kuia and the Spider? In Cockney rhyming slang, what does Brahms and Liszt mean?





ANSWERS: 1. Ronald Hugh Morrieson (the novel was The Scarecrow); 2. Wellington; 3. Olivia Newton-John; 4. Cornwall; 5. Kieran Crowley; 6. Switzerland; 7. Kofi Annan; 8. Rive Gauche; 9. Patricia Grace; 10. Drunk (pissed).