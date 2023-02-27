The champion New Zealand-bred racehorse Phar Lap died in what country? (Image: Getty)

Rose DeWitt Bukater was one of the two main characters in what multiple Academy Award-winning movie? The champion New Zealand-bred racehorse Phar Lap died in what country? What word starting with “n” comes from the name of the Greek goddess who personified retribution for the sins of hubris and arrogance? The Hawkesbury River flows through which Australian state? What first name was shared by an author with the surname Mailer, an illustrator with the surname Rockwell and a fictional psychotic killer with the surname Bates? In France, which part of a house is known as the salle de bain? C’mon Get Happy was the theme song from what popular 1970s television series? Which is the longest river in Europe: the Volga, the Danube or the Rhine? The letters BDS indicate a qualification in what profession? In which decade did Australia elect its first Aboriginal member of Parliament: the 1930s, the 1950s or the 1970s?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

















Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Titanic; 2. The US; 3. Nemesis; 4. New South Wales; 5. Norman; 6. The bathroom; 7. The Partridge Family; 8. The Volga; 9. Dentistry; 10. The 1970s.