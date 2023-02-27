- Rose DeWitt Bukater was one of the two main characters in what multiple Academy Award-winning movie?
- The champion New Zealand-bred racehorse Phar Lap died in what country?
- What word starting with “n” comes from the name of the Greek goddess who personified retribution for the sins of hubris and arrogance?
- The Hawkesbury River flows through which Australian state?
- What first name was shared by an author with the surname Mailer, an illustrator with the surname Rockwell and a fictional psychotic killer with the surname Bates?
- In France, which part of a house is known as the salle de bain?
- C’mon Get Happy was the theme song from what popular 1970s television series?
- Which is the longest river in Europe: the Volga, the Danube or the Rhine?
- The letters BDS indicate a qualification in what profession?
- In which decade did Australia elect its first Aboriginal member of Parliament: the 1930s, the 1950s or the 1970s?
ANSWERS: 1. Titanic; 2. The US; 3. Nemesis; 4. New South Wales; 5. Norman; 6. The bathroom; 7. The Partridge Family; 8. The Volga; 9. Dentistry; 10. The 1970s.