What flowers are featured in Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings? (Image: Getty)

“The Longest Drink in Town” is an advertising slogan for what type of beverage? Hollywood producer Mack Sennett specialised in what type of movies: westerns, comedies or horror? What flowers are featured in Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings? Complete the following saying: “A problem shared is a problem …” In which town would you find Mt Aspiring College: Timaru, Ashburton or Wānaka? In cuisine, what is the principal ingredient in the mixture known as duxelles? What was the common theme of the hit songs 9 to 5 by Sheena Easton, The City of New Orleans by Arlo Guthrie and Morningtown Ride by the Seekers? How many hours behind New Zealand is the Western Australian city of Perth? In the 18th century, who was Calico Jack: a highwayman, a pirate or the leader of a political uprising? Complete the title of a 1997 “slasher” movie: I Know What You Did …





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. A milkshake; 2. Comedies; 3. Sunflowers; 4. Halved; 5. Wānaka; 6. Mushrooms; 7. Trains; 8. Five; 9. A pirate; 10. Last Summer.