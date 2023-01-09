- “The Longest Drink in Town” is an advertising slogan for what type of beverage?
- Hollywood producer Mack Sennett specialised in what type of movies: westerns, comedies or horror?
- What flowers are featured in Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings?
- Complete the following saying: “A problem shared is a problem …”
- In which town would you find Mt Aspiring College: Timaru, Ashburton or Wānaka?
- In cuisine, what is the principal ingredient in the mixture known as duxelles?
- What was the common theme of the hit songs 9 to 5 by Sheena Easton, The City of New Orleans by Arlo Guthrie and Morningtown Ride by the Seekers?
- How many hours behind New Zealand is the Western Australian city of Perth?
- In the 18th century, who was Calico Jack: a highwayman, a pirate or the leader of a political uprising?
- Complete the title of a 1997 “slasher” movie: I Know What You Did …
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. A milkshake; 2. Comedies; 3. Sunflowers; 4. Halved; 5. Wānaka; 6. Mushrooms; 7. Trains; 8. Five; 9. A pirate; 10. Last Summer.