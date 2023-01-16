- The Englishman Quentin Blake became famous as what: an illustrator, an orchestra conductor or a Cold War spy?
- Kia-Ora was a popular British brand of what?
- The 20th-century German emperor Wilhelm II was known in the English-speaking world by what nickname?
- What is the term for a female trout?
- Which English Premier League football team has the abbreviation AVL?
- What is the medical term for the surgical procedure commonly known as “having your tubes tied”?
- What is the first name of President Joe Biden’s wife?
- In the 2007 Tom Hanks movie Charlie Wilson’s War, what country was the scene of the war referred to in the title?
- Wine is traditionally matured in barrels made from what wood?
- His first name is Wayne and he captained the All Blacks for two years. What is his surname?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. An illustrator; 2. Soft drink; 3. Kaiser Bill; 4. Hen; 5. Aston Villa; 6. Tubal ligation; 7. Jill; 8. Afghanistan; 9. Oak; 10. Shelford.