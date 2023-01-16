What is the term for a female trout? (Image: Getty)

The Englishman Quentin Blake became famous as what: an illustrator, an orchestra conductor or a Cold War spy? Kia-Ora was a popular British brand of what? The 20th-century German emperor Wilhelm II was known in the English-speaking world by what nickname? What is the term for a female trout? Which English Premier League football team has the abbreviation AVL? What is the medical term for the surgical procedure commonly known as “having your tubes tied”? What is the first name of President Joe Biden’s wife? In the 2007 Tom Hanks movie Charlie Wilson’s War, what country was the scene of the war referred to in the title? Wine is traditionally matured in barrels made from what wood? His first name is Wayne and he captained the All Blacks for two years. What is his surname?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. An illustrator; 2. Soft drink; 3. Kaiser Bill; 4. Hen; 5. Aston Villa; 6. Tubal ligation; 7. Jill; 8. Afghanistan; 9. Oak; 10. Shelford.