- The 2019 movie Parasite, the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, was made in what country?
- Sven-Goran Eriksson was an influential figure in which sport: cycling, football or skiing?
- What Otago town was named after a 19th-century Danish princess who married the Prince of Wales?
- Blitzem is a poison that kills what: rats, fleas or slugs and snails?
- What New Zealand educational institution achieved full university status after breaking away from its “parent” university in 1990?
- In Greek mythology, who turned everything he touched into gold?
- What rock band recorded a hit song that included the line: “You got mud on your face, you big disgrace”?
- Edina and Patsy were the main characters in what TV series?
- In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, what famous line precedes the words “Creeps in this petty pace from day to day”?
- Jalfrezi, balti and saag are types of what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. South Korea; 2. Football; 3. Alexandra; 4. Slugs and snails; 5. Lincoln; 6. King Midas; 7. Queen; 8. Absolutely Fabulous; 9. “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow”. 10. Curry.