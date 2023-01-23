In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, what famous line precedes the words “Creeps in this petty pace from day to day”? (Image: Getty)

The 2019 movie Parasite, the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, was made in what country? Sven-Goran Eriksson was an influential figure in which sport: cycling, football or skiing? What Otago town was named after a 19th-century Danish princess who married the Prince of Wales? Blitzem is a poison that kills what: rats, fleas or slugs and snails? What New Zealand educational institution achieved full university status after breaking away from its “parent” university in 1990? In Greek mythology, who turned everything he touched into gold? What rock band recorded a hit song that included the line: “You got mud on your face, you big disgrace”? Edina and Patsy were the main characters in what TV series? In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, what famous line precedes the words “Creeps in this petty pace from day to day”? Jalfrezi, balti and saag are types of what?





ANSWERS: 1. South Korea; 2. Football; 3. Alexandra; 4. Slugs and snails; 5. Lincoln; 6. King Midas; 7. Queen; 8. Absolutely Fabulous; 9. “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow”. 10. Curry.