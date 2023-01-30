- Name the decade in which the first Tintin comic strip appeared, Britain elected its first Labour government and A A Milne wrote Winnie-the-Pooh.
- What does the A stand for in the acronym NIWA?
- In what country would you be most likely to eat lekkerbekje, metworst and bitterballen?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Coopers, Snells and Hatfields?
- Where was the Battle of Ruapekapeka fought: Taranaki, the Waikato or Northland?
- What did costermongers sell: ironware, ships’ supplies or fruit and vegetables?
- In which NZ city would you find the historical archive and art gallery known as the Hocken Collections?
- What movie character had a young accomplice named Short Round?
- What unforeseen and usually negative event, such as a stock market crash, takes its name from a species of bird?
- James Hargest College is located in which provincial city?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The 1920s; 2. Atmospheric; 3. The Netherlands; 4. Beach; 5. Northland; 6. Fruit and vegetables; 7. Dunedin; 8. Indiana Jones; 9. A black swan event; 10. Invercargill.