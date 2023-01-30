  1. Name the decade in which the first Tintin comic strip appeared, Britain elected its first Labour government and A A Milne wrote Winnie-the-Pooh.
  2. What does the A stand for in the acronym NIWA?
  3. In what country would you be most likely to eat lekkerbekje, metworst and bitterballen?
  4. On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Coopers, Snells and Hatfields?
  5. Where was the Battle of Ruapekapeka fought: Taranaki, the Waikato or Northland?
  6. What did costermongers sell: ironware, ships’ supplies or fruit and vegetables?
  7. In which NZ city would you find the historical archive and art gallery known as the Hocken Collections?
  8. What movie character had a young accomplice named Short Round?
  9. What unforeseen and usually negative event, such as a stock market crash, takes its name from a species of bird?
  10. James Hargest College is located in which provincial city?


ANSWERS: 1. The 1920s; 2. Atmospheric; 3. The Netherlands; 4. Beach; 5. Northland; 6. Fruit and vegetables; 7. Dunedin; 8. Indiana Jones; 9. A black swan event; 10. Invercargill.