In what country would you be most likely to eat lekkerbekje, metworst and bitterballen? (Image: Getty)

Name the decade in which the first Tintin comic strip appeared, Britain elected its first Labour government and A A Milne wrote Winnie-the-Pooh. What does the A stand for in the acronym NIWA? In what country would you be most likely to eat lekkerbekje, metworst and bitterballen? On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Coopers, Snells and Hatfields? Where was the Battle of Ruapekapeka fought: Taranaki, the Waikato or Northland? What did costermongers sell: ironware, ships’ supplies or fruit and vegetables? In which NZ city would you find the historical archive and art gallery known as the Hocken Collections? What movie character had a young accomplice named Short Round? What unforeseen and usually negative event, such as a stock market crash, takes its name from a species of bird? James Hargest College is located in which provincial city?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The 1920s; 2. Atmospheric; 3. The Netherlands; 4. Beach; 5. Northland; 6. Fruit and vegetables; 7. Dunedin; 8. Indiana Jones; 9. A black swan event; 10. Invercargill.