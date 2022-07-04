- In England, what are the Bakerloo, the Circle, the Jubilee and the Northern?
- What classic TV Western series took its name from a Spanish word meaning a sudden increase in wealth?
- What traditional English side dish is made using marrowfat peas?
- Who wrote and sang the Oscar-winning title song of the 2021 James Bond movie No Time to Die?
- What does the A stand for in the initials of the organisation known as HUHA?
- The dish known as satay originated where: Indonesia, Thailand or Cambodia?
- Linguistically, which country is the odd one out: Chile, Brazil, Venezuela or Argentina?
- In the Bible, what did a dove deliver to Noah, signifying that the Great Flood was over?
- Australians call them yabbies. What is the New Zealand term?
- The Hawaiian singer and musician Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, who had a hit in 1993 with the medley Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World, played what instrument?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. London Underground train lines; 2. Bonanza; 3. Mushy peas; 4. Billie Eilish; 5. Animals; 6. Indonesia; 7. Brazil (Portuguese; the others are Spanish); 8. An olive leaf; 9. Koura or freshwater crayfish; 10. The ukulele.