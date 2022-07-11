- What New Zealand rugby league star was known in his playing days as the little general?
- In what 1991 thriller film did Jodie Foster play a character named Clarice Starling?
- In a 3am call to a talkback radio station in 1999, which politician called the host a “little fart” and a “stupid little bastard”: John Banks, Pam Corkery or Winston Peters?
- What fruit takes its name from an indentation that resembles a belly button?
- What notorious twin brothers ran the Double R Club – a name inspired by their first names – in London’s East End during the 1960s?
- In what sport would you hear the terms mulligan, chunk, shank and yips?
- What 28-year-old actor died in his bed in New York from a drug overdose in 2008?
- In what American city would you find a sports stadium called the Astrodome?
- Name the decade in which the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, the first Sony Walkman was marketed and Helen Reddy’s I Am Woman became a hit.
- Awaroa Inlet and Totaranui Beach are part of which national park?
ANSWERS: 1. Stacey Jones; 2. Silence of the Lambs; 3. Winston Peters; 4. The navel orange; 5. The gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray; 6. Golf; 7. Heath Ledger; 8. Houston; 9. The 1970s; 10. Abel Tasman.