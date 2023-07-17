- Air New Zealand Flight NZ1 flies from Auckland to what destination?
- What movie detective was played by Peter Sellers in the 1960s and Steve Martin in the 2000s?
- Who hosts the TVNZ political interview programme ‘Q+A’?
- What Waikato Creek got its name because it was the scene of an unsolved crime in the 19th century?
- In the share market acronym EBITDA, what does the letter D stand for?
- Which of the following US presidents was not a former state governor: Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W Bush or Barack Obama?
- The Inspector Rebus crime novels are mostly set in what British city?
- The carotid arteries supply blood to which part of the body?
- Whose life story was told in the 1994 autobiography ‘Long Walk to Freedom’?
- What was the first name of Agatha Christie’s character Miss Marple?
ANSWERS: 1. New York; 2. Inspector Clouseau; 3. Jack Tame; 4. Mystery Creek; 5. Depreciation; 6. Barack Obama; 7. Edinburgh; 8. The brain; 9. Nelson Mandela’s; 10. Jane.