Air New Zealand Flight NZ1 flies from Auckland to what destination? What movie detective was played by Peter Sellers in the 1960s and Steve Martin in the 2000s? Who hosts the TVNZ political interview programme ‘Q+A’? What Waikato Creek got its name because it was the scene of an unsolved crime in the 19th century? In the share market acronym EBITDA, what does the letter D stand for? Which of the following US presidents was not a former state governor: Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W Bush or Barack Obama? The Inspector Rebus crime novels are mostly set in what British city? The carotid arteries supply blood to which part of the body? Whose life story was told in the 1994 autobiography ‘Long Walk to Freedom’? What was the first name of Agatha Christie’s character Miss Marple?





ANSWERS: 1. New York; 2. Inspector Clouseau; 3. Jack Tame; 4. Mystery Creek; 5. Depreciation; 6. Barack Obama; 7. Edinburgh; 8. The brain; 9. Nelson Mandela’s; 10. Jane.



