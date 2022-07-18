  1. Which South Canterbury bay was voted the South Island’s most popular beach in a poll conducted by the AA?
  2. Which country has the bigger population – Scotland or Wales?
  3. What was the surname of the Detective Chief Inspector in the TV series Midsomer Murders?
  4. What words can precede turn, wing or arm?
  5. In which1986 hit film did Tom Cruise play a character named Pete “Maverick” Mitchell?
  6. What do the initials of the army unit known as the SAS stand for?
  7. Who wrote the books Dolores Claiborne, The Green Mile and The Tommyknockers?
  8. The Golden Temple, a sacred shrine to Sikhs, is in which Indian city: Agra, Amritsar or Bangalore?
  9. In what European city would you find Noma, judged the world’s best restaurant in 2021?
  10.  What was unusual about the title character in the long-running TV crime series Ironside?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Caroline Bay, Timaru; 2. Scotland; 3. Barnaby; 4. Right and left; 5. Top Gun; 6. Special Air Service; 7. Stephen King; 8. Amritsar; 9. Copenhagen; 10. He used a wheelchair.