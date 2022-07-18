- Which South Canterbury bay was voted the South Island’s most popular beach in a poll conducted by the AA?
- Which country has the bigger population – Scotland or Wales?
- What was the surname of the Detective Chief Inspector in the TV series Midsomer Murders?
- What words can precede turn, wing or arm?
- In which1986 hit film did Tom Cruise play a character named Pete “Maverick” Mitchell?
- What do the initials of the army unit known as the SAS stand for?
- Who wrote the books Dolores Claiborne, The Green Mile and The Tommyknockers?
- The Golden Temple, a sacred shrine to Sikhs, is in which Indian city: Agra, Amritsar or Bangalore?
- In what European city would you find Noma, judged the world’s best restaurant in 2021?
- What was unusual about the title character in the long-running TV crime series Ironside?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Caroline Bay, Timaru; 2. Scotland; 3. Barnaby; 4. Right and left; 5. Top Gun; 6. Special Air Service; 7. Stephen King; 8. Amritsar; 9. Copenhagen; 10. He used a wheelchair.